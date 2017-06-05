Someone raised $200K from Miami Beach...

Someone raised $200K from Miami Beach bigwigs, but no one will say why

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The Miami Herald

Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco says he doesn't know a thing about a mysterious South Florida group that raised $200,000 from city bigwigs last year. of those donors suggest the political action committee is raising money in his name - and that Grieco, who's running for mayor, solicited at least one contribution.

