HVMG Opens Plunge Beach Hotel in Florida
Hospitality Ventures Management Group , an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership and management company, today announced the grand opening of the 163-room Plunge Beach Hotel in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. It is the company"s fourth recent upscale lifestyle hotel with unique and custom createdF&B outlets to be added to the company"s portfolio.
