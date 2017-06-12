HVMG Opens Plunge Beach Hotel in Florida

Hospitality Ventures Management Group , an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership and management company, today announced the grand opening of the 163-room Plunge Beach Hotel in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. It is the company"s fourth recent upscale lifestyle hotel with unique and custom createdF&B outlets to be added to the company"s portfolio.

