Divers clean up reef beneath Lauderdale-by-the-Sea's pier

Ninety-seven divers plunged beneath the waves in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on Saturday in search of trash on the ocean floor. As part of the Anglin's Pier Underwater Clean-Up, the divers plucked up mounds of tangled monofilament, hooks, sinkers and knives from the coral reef at the south side of the pier, sending the material to the surface in white buckets and avoiding anglers fishing on the north side, according to Steve d'Oliveira, a spokesman for the city.

