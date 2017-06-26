Dead diver, 60, had just retired to Florida
The body of Antonio Almeida of Deerfield Beach was found off the coast between Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and Pompano Beach. The body of Antonio Almeida of Deerfield Beach was found off the coast between Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and Pompano Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Bob53
|1,549,203
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|42 min
|zazz
|98,421
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|weaponX
|314,719
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Ms Sassy
|63,859
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Tarah
|150
|Grant R White
|Jun 22
|Just now
|1
|Lauderdale-by-the-Sea: Portal to the beach to r... (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Kushner KKK Mohels
|42,363
Find what you want!
Search Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC