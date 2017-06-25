Coast Guard searching for diver, 50, missing off Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Rescuers resumed the search at first light Sunday for a 50-year-old man reported missing while diving off the coast of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, officials said. The man was diving with two other people on Copenhagen reef when he failed to surface about noon Saturday , according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
