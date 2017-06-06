Cities cracking down on party houses ...

Cities cracking down on party houses as complaints mount

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Some South Florida cities want to impose tighter restrictions on vacation rental homes to put a stop to parties that drag on past midnight. Some South Florida cities want to impose tighter restrictions on vacation rental homes to put a stop to parties that drag on past midnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Homer 1,542,969
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 20 min weaponX 314,488
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Well Well 63,747
Review: Bellagio Condo (Apr '11) 1 hr DSW 11
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 14 hr zazz 98,413
News Sunrise, Tamarac only Broward cities to muzzle ... (Jul '07) Fri DLP 97
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Jun 8 Get help 13
See all Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Forum Now

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wikileaks
 

Lauderdale-by-the...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,024 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC