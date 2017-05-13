Reward now $3,000 in 2013 murder of Hallandale snowbirds
Pamela Sylvia Stigger, 33, of North Lauderdale, teaches at Forest Glen Middle School in Coral Springs, an arrest report said. Pamela Sylvia Stigger, 33, of North Lauderdale, teaches at Forest Glen Middle School in Coral Springs, an arrest report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|17 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,533,431
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|48 min
|Choicerocks
|314,269
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Spotted Girl
|95
|Feds raid Florida Career College campuses (Oct '07)
|Thu
|Tam
|365
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|zazz
|98,402
|Judge Terri-Ann Miller (Apr '11)
|May 16
|Justiceincourt898
|11
|Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08)
|May 12
|USS LIBERTY
|22
Find what you want!
Search Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC