Cameras roll as a pair of a scrawnya car burglars target unlocked cars
Broward Sheriff's Office detectives released video Thursday of two skinny burglars hitting a pair of cars in front of a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea home. The Broward Sheriff's Officer released video Thursday of a pair of car burglars who entered two unlocked cars parked in front of a Lauderdale-By-The-Sea home.
