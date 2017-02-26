Report: Father of Navy SEAL killed in...

Report: Father of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen questions White House handling of raid

Sunday

The Miami Herald is reporting that William Owens, a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea resident and father of William "Ryan" Owens, the Navy SEAL killed in Yemen in January, is questioning the Trump administration's handling of the commando raid that resulted in his son's death.

