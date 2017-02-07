Property Owner Challenges Liens Recorded After Florida Foreclosure Judgment - Appeal Likely
Mortgage lenders and prospective purchasers of foreclosure properties in Florida are keeping a close eye on a recent District Court of Appeals case, Ober v. Town of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea .
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,490,904
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Nov '15)
|6 min
|Arce
|11
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,332
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|carmino seranni
|63,160
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|23 hr
|Ize Found
|71,352
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|23 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,268
Find what you want!
Search Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC