Chef Tally's truck almost thwarts thieves going for Chef Tally's grill
Broward Sheriff's Office released a video of thieves stealing a grill from Chef Tally's World Famous Jerk, a burglary that almost cost one criminal his life under a truck. Broward Sheriff's Office released a video of a man stealing a trailer from a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea construction site on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.
