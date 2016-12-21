Explosion outside Broward County rest...

Explosion outside Broward County restaurant

8 hrs ago

The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where someone placed an explosive device in front of a restaurant in Lauderdale By The Sea.

