Painter Fined in Fall Case

A Florida painting and waterproofing contractor faces nearly $90,000 in fines after an employee was injured in an 18-foot fall in May at a condominium development in Lauderdale By The Sea. After two investigations, the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Flack's Painting & Waterproofing Inc., of Pompano Beach, with five alleged violations - one willful, four serious and two other-than-serious - stemming from the incident.

