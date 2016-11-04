Man accused of stealing $100,000 in valuables from grieving aunt in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Authorities say Kevin Greene was evicted and moved in with his grieving aunt in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea to comfort her after her husband's death. Greene, who is charged with multiple counts of dealing in stolen property, larceny and other offenses, is accused of stealing about $100,000 worth of his aunt's jewelry, South African gold coins and a gold bar, including $15,000 in cash, an arrest report said.

