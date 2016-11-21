Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Man Claims $500,000 Lucky Money Jackpot

The Florida Lottery announces that Marcio White Duarte, 47, of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, claimed the $500,000 LUCKY MONEYa jackpot from the November 15, 2016, drawing at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. White Duarte chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $372,821.01.

