Beach renourishment sand could affect coral reefs off Broward

Nov 23, 2016 Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Dump trucks returned to the Fort Lauderdale beachfront this month to finish a $55.6 million job rebuilding eroded beaches. But beneath the surface just offshore, the new sand could bury and harm acres of coral reef and extinguish tiny life forms that cling to the reefs or hover around them, an environmental analysis of the beach renourishment project says.

