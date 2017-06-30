Pennsylvania family rebuilding after skunk spray ruins home new
There are 10 comments on the ABC News 4 Charleston story from Saturday Jun 17, titled Pennsylvania family rebuilding after skunk spray ruins home new. In it, ABC News 4 Charleston reports that:
A Pennsylvania family is slowly rebuilding their life and their home seven months after a skunk sneaked into their home and ruined it. Latrobe resident Scott Gray tells WPXI-TV the family's plight is worse than if their home was ruined by fire because their insurance won't cover the damage.
#1 Saturday Jun 17
House insurance doesn't cover skunk damage ? Who would have thought? That just doesn't seem right.
#2 Saturday Jun 17
Did the skunk sneak back out the pet door? Nothing was mentiond about the outcome of the skunk. The dogs must be ok, I wonder if they were sprayed?
#3 Sunday Jun 18
Skunk spray is obviously very strong, but with time, it should dissipate. Using certain cleaner solutions specifically for this purpose can help neutralize the odor. Our beloved dog who is now deceased, was once hit by skunk spray. I tried the old method of bathing her with tomato juice but it didn't help all that much, lol. Tried vinegar and that seemed to help too. After a few weeks, the odor was gone. I remember being invited to my cousin's mother in-law's home for dinner. She had about 7 cats and several of them were males she had rescued, but never had them neutered. Those male cats would spray all over the house and the dining room was horrid. It was a beautiful dining room but the pissy cat odor almost made me vomit. Needless to say, I lost my appetite. I have heard that she had to have her dining room redone to get rid of the cat odor. In this family's case, replacing some wood flooring was likely necessary and costly. Too bad their insurance doesn't cover such incidents.
#4 Sunday Jun 18
Does House Insurance cover STUPIDITY,,,??
#5 Sunday Jun 18
You mean ya have to watch out for them pet doors?
#6 Sunday Jun 18
#7 Sunday Jun 18
That family was striped of its pride by this skunky defilement of their home.
#8 Sunday Jun 18
can't resist.......evidently not or you are homeless.....naaaaaaaaaah redirect to the Michigan man
#9 Monday Jun 19
Great video. I wonder how people keep them out of their house when having a pet door? Keep them out without hurting them of course.
#10 Tuesday Jun 20
UMMMM,,???? HUH,,?
