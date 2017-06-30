Pennsylvania family rebuilding after ...

Pennsylvania family rebuilding after skunk spray ruins home new

There are 10 comments on the ABC News 4 Charleston story from Saturday Jun 17, titled Pennsylvania family rebuilding after skunk spray ruins home new. In it, ABC News 4 Charleston reports that:

A Pennsylvania family is slowly rebuilding their life and their home seven months after a skunk sneaked into their home and ruined it. Latrobe resident Scott Gray tells WPXI-TV the family's plight is worse than if their home was ruined by fire because their insurance won't cover the damage.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at ABC News 4 Charleston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
June

Reading, PA

#1 Saturday Jun 17
House insurance doesn't cover skunk damage ? Who would have thought? That just doesn't seem right.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
June

Reading, PA

#2 Saturday Jun 17
Did the skunk sneak back out the pet door? Nothing was mentiond about the outcome of the skunk. The dogs must be ok, I wonder if they were sprayed?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Emerald

Allentown, PA

#3 Sunday Jun 18
Skunk spray is obviously very strong, but with time, it should dissipate. Using certain cleaner solutions specifically for this purpose can help neutralize the odor. Our beloved dog who is now deceased, was once hit by skunk spray. I tried the old method of bathing her with tomato juice but it didn't help all that much, lol. Tried vinegar and that seemed to help too. After a few weeks, the odor was gone. I remember being invited to my cousin's mother in-law's home for dinner. She had about 7 cats and several of them were males she had rescued, but never had them neutered. Those male cats would spray all over the house and the dining room was horrid. It was a beautiful dining room but the pissy cat odor almost made me vomit. Needless to say, I lost my appetite. I have heard that she had to have her dining room redone to get rid of the cat odor. In this family's case, replacing some wood flooring was likely necessary and costly. Too bad their insurance doesn't cover such incidents.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

#4 Sunday Jun 18
Does House Insurance cover STUPIDITY,,,??

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
June

Reading, PA

#5 Sunday Jun 18
Parden Pard wrote:
Does House Insurance cover STUPIDITY,,,??
You mean ya have to watch out for them pet doors?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Emerald

Allentown, PA

#6 Sunday Jun 18
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPmMangUrEA
&yt bChannel=Jarrod%27s%20Affordab le%20Wildlife%20Eviction
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Christsharian Deelite

Philadelphia, PA

#7 Sunday Jun 18
That family was striped of its pride by this skunky defilement of their home.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

8541 MARINE

“MODULATOR ”

Since: Jan 16

5,349

AMERICA

#8 Sunday Jun 18
Parden Pard wrote:
Does House Insurance cover STUPIDITY,,,??
can't resist.......evidently not or you are homeless.....naaaaaaaaaah redirect to the Michigan man
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
June

Reading, PA

#9 Monday Jun 19
Emerald wrote:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v =OPmMangUrEAXX&ytbChannel= Jarrod%27s%20Affordable%20Wild life%20Eviction
Great video. I wonder how people keep them out of their house when having a pet door? Keep them out without hurting them of course.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

#10 Tuesday Jun 20
8541 MARINE wrote:
<quoted text>

can't resist.......evidently not or you are homeless.....naaaaaaaaaah redirect to the Michigan man
UMMMM,,???? HUH,,?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Latrobe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Derry School Taxes 7 hr Two Resident 2
Latrobe Attorney Allen Roth sanctioned 3 times ... 14 hr No one likes me 18
How were the fireworks ? Wed Steve 1
Latrobe Park and Rec website (Jul '13) Wed sky walker 6
Adult Book Store in Latrobe (Aug '09) Tue Tag 3 37
Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival Jul 3 tigerlady 1
Name Latrobe BARS and CLUBS - old and new (Dec '12) Jun 30 dogwalker 168
See all Latrobe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Latrobe Forum Now

Latrobe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Latrobe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Notre Dame
 

Latrobe, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,047 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC