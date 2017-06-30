Pa. family rebuilding after skunk spray ruins home30 minutes ago
A Pennsylvania family is slowly rebuilding their life and their home seven months after a skunk sneaked into their home and ruined it. Latrobe resident Scott Gray tells WPXI-TV the family's plight is worse than if their home was ruined by fire because their insurance won't cover the damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Latrobe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name Latrobe BARS and CLUBS - old and new (Dec '12)
|11 hr
|dogwalker
|168
|4th of july fair
|Thu
|uncle crook
|1
|Adult Book Store in Latrobe (Aug '09)
|Thu
|Tag 3
|30
|How much Gold has William Devane bought from Ro... (Aug '13)
|Wed
|Ugatz
|59
|Latrobe Steel workers contract expires 8/1
|Jun 26
|summer
|29
|Mountain View Interiors Building
|Jun 25
|heehee
|14
|Allen Roth (Aug '12)
|Jun 23
|Girlfriend 1 and 2
|44
Find what you want!
Search Latrobe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC