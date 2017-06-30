Pa. family rebuilding after skunk spray ruins home30 minutes ago

Pa. family rebuilding after skunk spr...

Pa. family rebuilding after skunk spray ruins home

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Philly.com

A Pennsylvania family is slowly rebuilding their life and their home seven months after a skunk sneaked into their home and ruined it. Latrobe resident Scott Gray tells WPXI-TV the family's plight is worse than if their home was ruined by fire because their insurance won't cover the damage.

