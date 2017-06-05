Placing juvenile offenders with volunteer fire departments
Juvenile offenders shine the trucks, spiff up the hall, assist at bingo fundraisers and even help roll up the hoses sometimes when trucks pull back into one of Latrobe's five fire stations after a call. A juvenile probation program that gives teens community service work at the stations has benefited the youths and the all-volunteer fire company over the past five years, said city fire Chief John Brasile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Latrobe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump political signs
|11 min
|abc
|5
|Allen Roth (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|Spanky
|41
|Latrobe Attorney Allen Roth sanctioned 3 times ...
|1 hr
|Spanky
|13
|Battaglia's creekside restaurant and bar on Ave... (Mar '15)
|23 hr
|Resident
|31
|Jioios back to skimping (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Quess
|32
|Jack and Jill bathrooms in hotels or motels (Oct '16)
|Tue
|Passport
|5
|high 5
|Tue
|Chong
|11
Find what you want!
Search Latrobe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC