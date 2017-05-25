PA Judge Promoting Fire Service Progr...

PA Judge Promoting Fire Service Program for Juveniles

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: FireHouse.com

May 1-- Juvenile offenders shine the trucks, spiff up the hall, assist at bingo fundraisers and even help roll up the hoses sometimes when trucks pull back into one of Latrobe's five fire stations after a call. A juvenile probation program that gives teens community service work at the stations has benefited the youths and the all-volunteer fire company over the past five years, said city fire Chief John Brasile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Latrobe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brent Connolly 4 hr Krystal 3
What is happening to this perfect sleeper? 23 hr LOK 2
Pronounce "Latrobe" (Apr '13) Wed Jim Moz 26
heroin and narcan Wed Name1843 44
People that cheat the System (Feb '13) Wed Mayuka2846 120
Heroin Museum Tue haha 19
Home Inspections and Pennsylvania Law May 22 Renee 25
See all Latrobe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Latrobe Forum Now

Latrobe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Latrobe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Latrobe, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,904 • Total comments across all topics: 281,287,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC