Partners plan to revive Stoney's beer brand
A historic Western Pennsylvania beer brand gets a spring revival connected to its roots, as the trademarks and licenses for Stoney's beer are purchased by two partners who have formed the Stoney's Brewing Co. One of the brands' new owners is Jon King, great-grandson of William Benjamin "Stoney" Jones, who moved the Eureka Brewing Co.
Latrobe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home Inspections and Pennsylvania Law
|7 hr
|RonT
|17
|Latrobe Attorney Allen Roth sanctioned 3 times ...
|8 hr
|Toolonglatrobe
|8
|Review: Gene's Paving Co (Jul '14)
|10 hr
|Toolonglatrobe
|11
|cheep apartment wanted
|14 hr
|JustTheTip
|4
|Candidates
|May 1
|Toolonglatrobe
|4
|Robert Barger (May '10)
|May 1
|Toolonglatrobe
|110
|Derry Township Man Sentanced to 30-60 yrs (Mar '11)
|Apr 30
|Pissedoffmama
|32
