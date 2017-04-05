Partners plan to revive Stoney's beer...

Partners plan to revive Stoney's beer brand

Wednesday Apr 5

A historic Western Pennsylvania beer brand gets a spring revival connected to its roots, as the trademarks and licenses for Stoney's beer are purchased by two partners who have formed the Stoney's Brewing Co. One of the brands' new owners is Jon King, great-grandson of William Benjamin "Stoney" Jones, who moved the Eureka Brewing Co.

Latrobe, PA

