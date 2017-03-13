Cambria to lease former detention center
The juvenile detention center closed in June following a unanimous vote from commissioners earlier last year. Closing the center was part of a plan to address the county's $8.6 million deficit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Latrobe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i dont get y its so hush hush
|1 hr
|Sounds Like
|7
|Excella
|12 hr
|depot don
|16
|Amish roofers (Feb '12)
|14 hr
|amish the wat to go
|8
|PA Needs More School Choice
|Thu
|Charter Schools E...
|16
|John Sleasman suing John Brasili and Fabian Gio... (Feb '14)
|Wed
|Trumpet
|88
|Legion keener park
|Mar 14
|Wow
|1
|Name Latrobe BARS and CLUBS - old and new (Dec '12)
|Mar 12
|THall
|162
Find what you want!
Search Latrobe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC