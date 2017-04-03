Arnold Palmer photo with young daughter speaks to 'the person everyone else saw, loved'
ORLANDO – She's the adorable blonde-haired girl in the picture, swallowed up in the muscular arms of her famous father, doe-eyed and innocent and content. Amy Saunders didn't know who took the photograph, and there was no special occasion for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golf World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Latrobe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the pond
|26 min
|Railroad walker
|6
|Joe angus (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|calluout
|139
|Latrobe's bad idea's
|3 hr
|calluout
|6
|Legion keener park
|Tue
|In The Know
|10
|Latrobe Police Dept. (Apr '07)
|Tue
|In The Know
|80
|PA Needs More School Choice
|Apr 3
|Unions Heavy Hand
|23
|Weird things at Latrobe Steel?? (Mar '11)
|Apr 2
|Auld Pharte
|130
Find what you want!
Search Latrobe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC