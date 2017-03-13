Arnold Palmer memorabilia to be featu...

Arnold Palmer memorabilia to be featured at annual air show

Read more: Pocono Record

Arnold Palmer's private airplane and other memorabilia will be on display at the Westmoreland County Air Show scheduled near his hometown of Latrobe. Palmer's Citation X Jet has been purchased by Xcoal, a major sponsor of the show.

