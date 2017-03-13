Arnold Palmer memorabilia to be featured at annual air show
Arnold Palmer's private airplane and other memorabilia will be on display at the Westmoreland County Air Show scheduled near his hometown of Latrobe. Palmer's Citation X Jet has been purchased by Xcoal, a major sponsor of the show.
