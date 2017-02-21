Pittsburgh Party! Spirit Airlines Bri...

Pittsburgh Party! Spirit Airlines Brings More Black and Yellow to the Steel City

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 21, 2017 -- Hey yinzers! Are you counting down to summer, but still saving up for that dream vacation? Have no fear people of the Three Rivers, Spirit Airlines is here to save you from expensive summer travel! Spirit is proud to announce Pittsburgh International Airport will become the 61st city to join its expanding network, with new nonstop service to seven popular destinations, including Dallas/Fort Worth, Myrtle Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Las Vegas, Houston and Los Angeles. So check out our crazy low fares and see how Spirit can save you major cash on the ultimate getaway just in time for summer.

