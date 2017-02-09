PIPPIN Comes to Greensburg
Stage Right's professional season will continue with the musical Pippin coming to the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, February 17-19. The production features, in the title role, Alex Noble, fresh off his turn in PMT's Hunchback of Notre Dame, Renata Marino as the Leading Player, Tony Marin o as King Charlemagne, Greg Kerestan as Lewis, Courtney Harkins as Fastrada, Kim McLeod as Pippin's Grandmother Berthe, Will Beddick as the young boy Theo and, making her Stage Right debut, Lauren- Rose King as Catherine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Latrobe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bug eyes
|2 hr
|Railroad walker
|8
|PA Needs More School Choice
|2 hr
|Infoseeker
|2
|Borough's snow removal
|3 hr
|sammie
|5
|John Sleasman suing John Brasili and Fabian Gio... (Feb '14)
|11 hr
|JLR
|85
|Thinking Back Junior Pro.
|Feb 17
|DonHenleyFan
|8
|merle musick unitytownship supervisor canidate
|Feb 17
|Judy
|2
|Burning in town.
|Feb 16
|miller
|29
Find what you want!
Search Latrobe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC