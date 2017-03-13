Drunken driver gets 12 years plus in death of police officer
In this Feb. 24, 2015, file photo, Ligonier Township, Pa., Police Department Lt. Eric Eslary poses for a photo with his K-9 partner Blek in Ligonier, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Latrobe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PA Needs More School Choice
|11 hr
|Charter Schools E...
|16
|Excella
|14 hr
|15650
|8
|Amish roofers (Feb '12)
|16 hr
|miller
|7
|i dont get y its so hush hush
|Wed
|Trumpet
|4
|John Sleasman suing John Brasili and Fabian Gio... (Feb '14)
|Wed
|Trumpet
|88
|Legion keener park
|Tue
|Wow
|1
|Name Latrobe BARS and CLUBS - old and new (Dec '12)
|Mar 12
|THall
|162
Find what you want!
Search Latrobe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC