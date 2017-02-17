Thrill of the Hunt Launches the Thrill Ride Scavenger Hunt Experience
LATROBE, Pa. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Thrill of the Hunt announces the release of the Thrill Ride scavenger hunt, the first-ever theatrical scavenger hunt experience that incorporates actors, spy style photography and videos, and technology to create a one-of-a-kind adventure.
