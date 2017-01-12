This Filmmaker Captured Vanishing Jew...

This Filmmaker Captured Vanishing Jewish Communities Across America

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Forward

Early on in the new documentary "There Are Jews Here," Mickey Radman introduces himself as one of the last Jewish residents in Latrobe, PA. At 82-years-old, he quips that he's considered the youngest of the town's tiny Jewish community - a tight knit group of ten people, in a population of 8,195.

Latrobe, PA

