PA Firefighters Rescue Family Trapped in Buckling Home
She has plenty of perennials in the backyard, a hot tub and a spacious deck that serves as an outdoor living room in warm weather. But from that Latrobe deck on a cold Sunday afternoon, Mullen broke into tears recalling the aftermath of being rescued -- along with her daughter and two young grandchildren -- from her home on Friday morning after the foundation cracked.
