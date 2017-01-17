PA Firefighters Rescue Family Trapped...

PA Firefighters Rescue Family Trapped in Buckling Home

Tuesday Jan 17

She has plenty of perennials in the backyard, a hot tub and a spacious deck that serves as an outdoor living room in warm weather. But from that Latrobe deck on a cold Sunday afternoon, Mullen broke into tears recalling the aftermath of being rescued -- along with her daughter and two young grandchildren -- from her home on Friday morning after the foundation cracked.

Read more at FireHouse.com.

