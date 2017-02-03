Frozen Pennsylvania: Peek behind a pa...

Frozen Pennsylvania: Peek behind a partially icy Buttermilk Falls

Thursday Jan 19

We're determined to see the best that a frozen Pennsylvania has to offer -- from icy waterfalls to river floes -- all across the state. The first stop on our Frozen Pennsylvania tour is Buttermilk Falls in Indiana County .

Latrobe, PA

