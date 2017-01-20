Burr's 1815 McCall's Ferry bridge was no match for Susquehanna ice That advice was not heeded. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2kajKzF In 1801 famed engineer and architect Benjamin Henry Latrobe was commissioned by Pennsylvania to survey the Lower Susquehanna , with an eye to navigation and canals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.