Burr's 1815 McCall's Ferry bridge was...

Burr's 1815 McCall's Ferry bridge was no match for Susquehanna ice

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: The York Daily Record

Burr's 1815 McCall's Ferry bridge was no match for Susquehanna ice That advice was not heeded. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2kajKzF In 1801 famed engineer and architect Benjamin Henry Latrobe was commissioned by Pennsylvania to survey the Lower Susquehanna , with an eye to navigation and canals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Latrobe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
heroin and narcan 6 min Donna Waldron 27
Eastern Derry VFD (Mar '16) 10 hr WOW 25
Poll Should Derry sell water authority to MAWC? (Oct '13) 21 hr James 137
Poll Borough's snow removal Tue Sammy 4
Lake in Derry Tue Ridge runner 1
Burning in town. Mon red grange 17
Lopatich Feb 3 Uncle George 3
See all Latrobe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Latrobe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Westmoreland County was issued at February 09 at 4:03AM EST

Latrobe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Latrobe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
 

Latrobe, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,719 • Total comments across all topics: 278,696,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC