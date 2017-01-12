Arnold Palmer's 1st signature course design is for sale
The club, which is based roughly an hour from Palmer's hometown of Latrobe, Pa., is looking for new ownership and began considering a sale shortly after Palmer's death in September, according to Indian Lake President Clair Gill. Indian Lake opened as a nine-hole course in 1967, three years after Palmer began work on the project.
