Arnold Palmer's 1st signature course ...

Arnold Palmer's 1st signature course design is for sale

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Golfweek

The club, which is based roughly an hour from Palmer's hometown of Latrobe, Pa., is looking for new ownership and began considering a sale shortly after Palmer's death in September, according to Indian Lake President Clair Gill. Indian Lake opened as a nine-hole course in 1967, three years after Palmer began work on the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Latrobe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
heroin and narcan 2 hr JLR 4
Who is the better dry cleaners ? Esquire or Lees ? 18 hr Colonial Cleaners 2
wrecked ya are Thu Not Angels 1
Burn baby burn! Wed Joe j 8
Best Pizza in Latrobe Area? (Dec '10) Jan 8 Pizza Lover 134
Trumpers Jan 7 Chugger 20
Should Penn use discretion on tar and chip with... Jan 7 Chugger 29
See all Latrobe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Latrobe Forum Now

Latrobe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Latrobe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Latrobe, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,275 • Total comments across all topics: 277,874,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC