Kennametal Partners with EWS tool Tec...

Kennametal Partners with EWS tool Technologies

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Modern Machine Shop

Kennametal is partnering with with EWS Tool Technologies, a global provider of precision lathe tooling, to expand its KM quick-change tooling products for multitasking machines and turn-mills. "The partnership between Kennametal and EWS Tool Technologies is aimed at maximizing our customers' productivity by providing the best tooling solution and support for their CNC lathes," says Jay Verellen, director of global product management, tooling systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Machine Shop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Latrobe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
high 5 2 hr Who 4
What Happened at City Brewery 13 hr dogwalker 6
Trees: Count 'Em Dec 22 dogwalker 2
Greater Latrobe School Board Time to drain the... Dec 22 calluout 5
Should Penn use discretion on tar and chip with... Dec 21 Asphalt 24
Best Pizza in Latrobe Area? (Dec '10) Dec 19 mike p 132
Smoked Out Dec 17 Just a team mom 2
See all Latrobe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Latrobe Forum Now

Latrobe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Latrobe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Latrobe, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,777 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,074

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC