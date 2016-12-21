Kennametal Partners with EWS tool Technologies

Kennametal is partnering with with EWS Tool Technologies, a global provider of precision lathe tooling, to expand its KM quick-change tooling products for multitasking machines and turn-mills. "The partnership between Kennametal and EWS Tool Technologies is aimed at maximizing our customers' productivity by providing the best tooling solution and support for their CNC lathes," says Jay Verellen, director of global product management, tooling systems.

