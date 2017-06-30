Woman, 2 men sought in North Las Vegas armed robbery
Two men and a woman are being sought in an armed robbery at a North Las Vegas business Wednesday morning, according to city police. Officers were dispatched about 5:20 a.m. to the 6400 block of Losee Road, near Centennial Parkway, police said.
