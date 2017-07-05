Tourists, Residents Celebrate Fourth of July in Las Vegas
Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] Tourists, Residents Celebrate Fourth of July in Las Vegas Tourists and residents alike are celebrating Independence Day in and around Sin City. Fire Officials: 3 Cars Burn in Las Vegas Parking Deck Fire The fire department in Las Vegas says a vehicle that caught on fire at a parking deck Tuesday caused two others to burn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Las Vegas Mets Baseball
|16 min
|LAS VEGAS METS BA...
|4
|Excessive heat warning in Clark County and Las ...
|1 hr
|Local
|2
|Excessive Heat Watch for Clark County starting...
|1 hr
|Local
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets continue to fail miserably
|1 hr
|Local
|3
|Scorched Earth temperatures in Clark County and...
|1 hr
|Local
|4
|Is Live Poker Rigged Against Minority?
|Tue
|None
|4
|New phone
|Tue
|None
|25
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC