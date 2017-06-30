The Latest: Tourists buy in to recrea...

The Latest: Tourists buy in to recreational pot in Nevada

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The Latest on Nevada becoming the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes : Minnesota resident Edgar Rosas Lorenzo on Saturday flew with his family to Sin City for a wedding. But even before he checked in to his hotel, he stopped at a pot dispensary on the Las Vegas Strip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New phone 16 hr MR ROBINSON to YOU 17
Las Vegas Buffets continue to fail miserably Sat Local 1
Making fun of Chloe Beardsley Sat Local 2
Excessive heat warning in Clark County and Las ... Sat Local 1
New Yorkers hate and despise Jessica Moore Sat The team of Donal... 1
Ilovekickboxing Henderson (Oct '16) Fri SsHunter 4
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... Fri Rubio s Foam Partays 49
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,236 • Total comments across all topics: 282,176,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC