Taco Bell launches $600 Las Vegas weddings Aug. 7
Come Aug. 7, couples seeking a quickie Las Vegas wedding can tie the knot at a Taco Bell Cantina on The Strip. The $600 fast-food wedding includes a dozen tacos, a Cinnabon Delights cake and a bouquet made of hot sauce packets.
