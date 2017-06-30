Short heat wave could bring record te...

Short heat wave could bring record temperatures to Las Vegas

10 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The Las Vegas area is warming up as a short and potentially record-setting heat wave moves through the area. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued an excessive heat warning that will remain in effect through Saturday.

