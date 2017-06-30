Alex Cherup, first vice president of the Las Vegas
Alex Cherup, first vice president of the Las Vegas NAACP, addresses the group as the local chapter of the NAACP sponsors an info session and discussion on Nevada's legal process when someone is killed held at West Prep Academy on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New phone
|59 min
|MR ROBINSON to YOU
|18
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|9 hr
|No one
|20
|Las Vegas Buffets continue to fail miserably
|Sat
|Local
|1
|Making fun of Chloe Beardsley
|Sat
|Local
|2
|Excessive heat warning in Clark County and Las ...
|Sat
|Local
|1
|New Yorkers hate and despise Jessica Moore
|Sat
|The team of Donal...
|1
|Ilovekickboxing Henderson (Oct '16)
|Jun 30
|SsHunter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC