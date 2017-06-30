Patrol: Driver in fatal red-light cra...

Patrol: Driver in fatal red-light crash arrested

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigate a fatal accident on the Sunset Road off-ramp at the southbound 215 Beltway Wednesday, July 5, 2017. A driver who ran a red light Wednesday, plowing into a car and killing a woman before attempting to flee, has been arrested, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

