Patrol: Driver in fatal red-light crash arrested
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigate a fatal accident on the Sunset Road off-ramp at the southbound 215 Beltway Wednesday, July 5, 2017. A driver who ran a red light Wednesday, plowing into a car and killing a woman before attempting to flee, has been arrested, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Excessive heat warning in Clark County and Las ...
|2 min
|Blame it on the Rain
|4
|New phone
|16 min
|Steven M Robinson
|35
|Review: Las Vegas Mets Baseball
|13 hr
|Local
|61
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|18 hr
|wallflwrstoner
|51
|Excessive Heat Warning for Clark County starti...
|20 hr
|Local
|1
|Is Live Poker Rigged Against Minority?
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|7
|Excessive Heat Watch for Clark County starting...
|Wed
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC