New trash, recycling bins rolling int...

New trash, recycling bins rolling into the city of Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Republic Services of Southern Nevada employees deliver new recycling and trash bins to Summerlin residents on Friday, June 30, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye Republic Services of Southern Nevada employees deliver new recycling and trash bins to Summerlin residents on Friday, June 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New phone 4 hr MR ROBINSON to YOU 17
Las Vegas Buffets continue to fail miserably 15 hr Local 1
Making fun of Chloe Beardsley 15 hr Local 2
Excessive heat warning in Clark County and Las ... 15 hr Local 1
New Yorkers hate and despise Jessica Moore 15 hr The team of Donal... 1
Ilovekickboxing Henderson (Oct '16) Fri SsHunter 4
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... Fri Rubio s Foam Partays 49
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Clark County was issued at July 01 at 2:09PM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,714 • Total comments across all topics: 282,163,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC