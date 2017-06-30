Nevada Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen ma...

Nevada Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen makes Senate bid official

Nevada Rep. Jacky Rosen has officially announced her candidacy for the Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Dean Heller.

