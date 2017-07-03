Marijuana sales in Nevada exceed stor...

Marijuana sales in Nevada exceed stores' expectations

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners, who have seen long lines outside their dispensaries since Saturday, when Nevada became the fifth state with shops selling pot to the public. That move jumpstarted a market projected to be fueled by the tens of millions of visitors that Sin City welcomes each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New phone 35 min Steven 24
Make money for free Sun Jerrold Webb 1
Las Vegas Buffets continue to fail miserably Sun ThomasA 2
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Sun No one 20
Making fun of Chloe Beardsley Jul 1 Local 2
Excessive heat warning in Clark County and Las ... Jul 1 Local 1
New Yorkers hate and despise Jessica Moore Jul 1 The team of Donal... 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,016 • Total comments across all topics: 282,233,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC