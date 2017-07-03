Marijuana sales in Nevada exceed stores' expectations
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners, who have seen long lines outside their dispensaries since Saturday, when Nevada became the fifth state with shops selling pot to the public. That move jumpstarted a market projected to be fueled by the tens of millions of visitors that Sin City welcomes each year.
