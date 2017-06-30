Like vintage glow sticks, many neon signs are making a comeback in Vegas
Vegas Vickie, the colorful cowgirl who greeted Fremont Street visitors for decades, was taken down as part of plans to develop a new hotel-casino on the site of the old Las Vegas Club. Vegas Vickie, the colorful cowgirl who greeted Fremont Street visitors for decades, was taken down as part of plans to develop a new hotel-casino on the site of the old Las Vegas Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New phone
|7 hr
|MR ROBINSON to YOU
|21
|Make money for free
|Sun
|Jerrold Webb
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets continue to fail miserably
|Sun
|ThomasA
|2
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Sun
|No one
|20
|Making fun of Chloe Beardsley
|Jul 1
|Local
|2
|Excessive heat warning in Clark County and Las ...
|Jul 1
|Local
|1
|New Yorkers hate and despise Jessica Moore
|Jul 1
|The team of Donal...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC