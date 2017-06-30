Like vintage glow sticks, many neon signs are making a comeback in Vegas

Vegas Vickie, the colorful cowgirl who greeted Fremont Street visitors for decades, was taken down as part of plans to develop a new hotel-casino on the site of the old Las Vegas Club. Vegas Vickie, the colorful cowgirl who greeted Fremont Street visitors for decades, was taken down as part of plans to develop a new hotel-casino on the site of the old Las Vegas Club.

