Las Vegas woman finds biological brother, meets him for the first time
After more than a decade, a Las Vegas woman has finally found her biological brother - after a Facebook post looking for him was shared almost 30,000 times. Nicole Belkin and her brother were born in Lexington, South Carolina.
