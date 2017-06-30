Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, July 2nd - VIDEO
Investigators have been searching for him since April 22. Andressian was arrested in Las Vegas last week and is charged with his son's murder. Officials say he was living out of a Las Vegas motel for 47 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Make money for free
|17 hr
|Jerrold Webb
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets continue to fail miserably
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|New phone
|22 hr
|MR ROBINSON to YOU
|18
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Sun
|No one
|20
|Making fun of Chloe Beardsley
|Sat
|Local
|2
|Excessive heat warning in Clark County and Las ...
|Sat
|Local
|1
|New Yorkers hate and despise Jessica Moore
|Sat
|The team of Donal...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC