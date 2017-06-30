Las Vegas marijuana dispensary business multiplies by five on first day of recreational sales

Plenty of cash changes hands at the Essence cannabis shop on S. Las Vegas Blvd. as recreational sales of marijuana began at Midnight in Nevada and dispensaries across Las Vegas are open and conducting a brisk business on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Decades of what those in the marijuana industry called prohibition of the plant paid off handily for Las Vegas dispensaries on the first day of legal recreational sales in Nevada on Saturday, with some store owners reporting overnight sales increases of up to five times their average daily numbers under the previous medical-only industry.

