Las Vegas marijuana dispensary business multiplies by five on first day of recreational sales
Plenty of cash changes hands at the Essence cannabis shop on S. Las Vegas Blvd. as recreational sales of marijuana began at Midnight in Nevada and dispensaries across Las Vegas are open and conducting a brisk business on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Decades of what those in the marijuana industry called prohibition of the plant paid off handily for Las Vegas dispensaries on the first day of legal recreational sales in Nevada on Saturday, with some store owners reporting overnight sales increases of up to five times their average daily numbers under the previous medical-only industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|4 hr
|No one
|20
|New phone
|Sat
|MR ROBINSON to YOU
|17
|Las Vegas Buffets continue to fail miserably
|Sat
|Local
|1
|Making fun of Chloe Beardsley
|Sat
|Local
|2
|Excessive heat warning in Clark County and Las ...
|Sat
|Local
|1
|New Yorkers hate and despise Jessica Moore
|Sat
|The team of Donal...
|1
|Ilovekickboxing Henderson (Oct '16)
|Fri
|SsHunter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC