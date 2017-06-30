Las Vegas man freed after 23 years eager for a second chance at lifea

DeMarlo Berry and his wife Odilia Berry share a glance during a press conference at the Eglet Prince law firm in downtown Las Vegas following DeMarlo's exoneration and release from prison after having served 22 years, Friday, June 30, 2017. In his 42 years of life, DeMarlo Berry has spent more time in prison for a fatal shooting he had no part in than he has being able to roam freely, sleep privately or simply gaze and smile at his wife at his pleasure.

