Las Vegas-area company that airlifts patients bought
This Beechcraft King Air B200 aircraft will move from the Denver area to Las Vegas following the purchase of a Las Vegas medical air carrier. Flying ICU is now part of AMR Air Ambulance, itself an affiliate of publicly traded Envision Healthcare Corp, according to a statement Wednesday.
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Las Vegas Mets Baseball
|6 hr
|Local
|61
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|11 hr
|wallflwrstoner
|51
|Excessive heat warning in Clark County and Las ...
|12 hr
|Local
|3
|Excessive Heat Warning for Clark County starti...
|12 hr
|Local
|1
|Is Live Poker Rigged Against Minority?
|16 hr
|ThomasA
|7
|New phone
|18 hr
|Steven Robinson
|30
|Excessive Heat Watch for Clark County starting...
|Wed
|Local
|1
